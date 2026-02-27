More than 'Bored': Return to Dust reacts to success of hit single

Return to Dust's single "Bored" has been leaving other songs in the dust as it races up the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, peaking at a career-high #2. It's been a surreal experience for the rising group, especially considering all the big names surrounding them on the ranking.

"These are all bands that have been doing it for a lot longer than we have," bassist/vocalist Graham Stanush tells ABC Audio. "So it feels kind of strange in that way."

He laughs, "We're probably the only band that's in their 20s on that chart."

While 28-year-old Yungblud might have something to say about that — and will have the opportunity to when Return to Dust opens for the "Zombie" artist on select dates of his upcoming U.S. tour — "Bored" is indeed currently charting on Mainstream Rock Airplay in between songs by veteran bands Shinedown and Chevelle.

Sonically, Return to Dust is certainly influenced by their predecessors — they have a grungy '90s sound that's drawing comparisons to Alice in Chains. They even wrote the beginnings of "Bored" at an underpass, channeling the image of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana's respective '90s classics, "Under the Bridge" and "Something in the Way."

That all came together into a song Stanush says is "tapping into yourself and trying to figure out what the hell your life means, not someone else's."

The Alice comparisons are bolstered further by the use of the words "bones" and "jar" in a verse. While that may remind grunge fans of the Alice song "Them Bones" and their Jar of Flies EP, the reference wasn't intentional.

"We listen to a whole bunch of stuff, we pull from a lot of different sources," says guitarist/vocalist Matty Bielawski. "It's just those words seemed to fit."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.