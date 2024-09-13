More like Al-tear Bridge: Myles Kennedy "pulls on the heartstrings" with video for new solo song

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has premiered a new song called "Miss You When You're Gone," a track off his upcoming solo album, The Art of Letting Go.

"Miss You When You're Gone" is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by an animated video following a lonely ghost who becomes friends with a young girl. You can watch that on YouTube, but be warned, Kennedy tells ABC Audio it "really pulls on the heartstrings."

"I have yet to show it to anybody where they didn't tear up at the end," Kennedy laughs. "So it's kinda heavy that way."

The Art of Letting Go, Kennedy's third solo effort, drops Oct. 11. It also includes the single "Say What You Will."

Kennedy will launch a U.S. solo tour in January.

