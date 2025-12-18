Måneskin's Thomas Raggi feels solo projects will 'help a lot with the creative process' for future material

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
By Josh Johnson

Since Måneskin put out their last record, RUSH!, in 2023, band members Damiano DavidVictoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi have all released solo music. Whenever the Italian rockers do reconvene to work on music together, Raggi feels that their solo explorations will have a positive impact on their approach.

"The idea is just to experiment in different worlds, which I think is important for a band," Raggi tells NME. "I can imagine when we come back in the studio that we'll bring lots of different elements because everyone's been on a different journey."

"That's a cool thing, and I think it'll help a lot with the creative process of the band," he continues. "I think there's something good in everyone having [space to] experiment."

As for whether Måneskin has officially started working on new material, Raggi shares, "Not yet, but we have some cool stuff that we can try when we come back to the studio."

Raggi's debut solo album, Masquerade, was released earlier in December. It was produced by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and includes collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Luke Spiller of The Struts, Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum and Jet's Nic Cester.

