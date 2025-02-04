Måneskin's Damiano David named ambassador for Bvlgari jewelry brand

Olivia Wong/WireImage
By Josh Johnson

In addition to being a newly minted solo artist, Damiano David has lined up another gig.

The Måneskin frontman has been named the global PR ambassador for the luxury Italian jewelry brand Bvlgari.

"Jewelry is a magnificent and genderless accessory that I have always loved to wear," the Rome-born David says. "The history of Bvlgari is a tale of beauty and Italian excellence, and like all the excellences of our country, it fills me with pride. It is an honor for me to join the Bvlgari family."

As part of his role, David will "represent the timeless values of the House and share its legacy with a global audience."

"We are pleased to welcome Damiano to the Bvlgari family," says Bvlgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. "We admire his powerful voice, magnetic stage presence, and unique style. We share the same hometown, Rome, which has always been a source of inspiration for all our creations. We are excited to embark on this new journey with Damiano and share this next chapter together."

David made his debut as a solo artist in 2024, putting out the singles "Silverlines" and "Born with a Broken Heart." He'll launch his first U.S. solo tour in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

