Måneskin's Damiano David premieres live video for 'Born with a Broken Heart' solo single

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has premiered a live video for his solo single "Born with a Broken Heart."

The performance was filmed during David's show at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge club in October. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The song "Born with a Broken Heart" dropped in October. It followed the September premiere of David's debut solo single, "Silverlines."

The most recent Måneskin release is the 2023 deluxe edition of their RUSH! album.

