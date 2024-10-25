Måneskin's Damiano David releases new solo single, 'Born with a Broken Heart'

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has released a new solo single called "Born with a Broken Heart."

"When I wrote this song I was getting out of a very dark place, I was feeling emotionless and I was afraid that I had lost my ability to feel things, either good or bad," David says. "This was happening while I was starting the most meaningful relationship of my life and the fear of not being capable or ready was big."

"I think the song was a way to make myself make sense of what I was feeling and look at it from a less scary prospective," he continues. "I'm happy to say that today I don't feel like this but I think a lot of people can relate with the feeling of not being good enough."

You can listen to "Born with a Broken Heart" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Born with a Broken Heart" follows David's debut solo single, "Silverlines," which dropped in September.

David performed "Silverlines" on The Tonight Show Tuesday. He also played an unaired rendition of "Born with a Broken Heart," which will premiere as a digital exclusive on Oct. 28.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

