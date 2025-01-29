Måneskin's Damiano David covers Mark Ronson & Miley Cryus' 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has released a solo cover of Mark Ronson and Miley Cryus' 2018 collaborative single, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

David recorded the track as part of the Valentine's Day edition of the Spotify Singles series.

"Spotify gave me the opportunity to explore my personal vision of Valentine's Day, I chose 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ because it addresses love in its most complex form: passion, pain, and the diversity of those who experience this occasion. Going beyond the surface and tackling the deeper complexity of love, without filters."

David adds that Ronson and Cyrus are "two artists I admire deeply."

"Ronson's vintage musical approach is timeless; he's always managed to honor his roots, digging deep into music," he says. "Miley's roots are tied to country. I'm arranging this song by drawing on my own deep Italian musical roots, to give the track a [composer Ennio] Morricone-inspired sound."

You can listen to the cover streaming now on Spotify and check out behind-the-scenes footage posted to David's Instagram.

David launched his solo career in 2024 with the singles "Silverlines" and "Born with a Broken Heart." He'll kick off his first solo U.S. tour in November.

