Måneskin sings "Jolene" with Dolly Parton on deluxe version of 'Rockstar' album

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Dolly Parton has recruited one more guest for her Rockstar album.

Måneskin is included on the newly announced digital deluxe version of the record, available exclusively via Parton's website. The Italian rockers join the country icon for a joint rendition of her classic tune "Jolene."

You can check out a preview of the recording now via Måneskin's Facebook page.

The standard version of Rockstar, which dropped November 17, already includes 30 tracks and features guests such as Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Aerosmith's Steve Tyler, Joan Jett and Elton John.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!