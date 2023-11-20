Måneskin sings "Jolene" with Dolly Parton on deluxe version of 'Rockstar' album

Dolly Parton has recruited one more guest for her Rockstar album.

Måneskin is included on the newly announced digital deluxe version of the record, available exclusively via Parton's website. The Italian rockers join the country icon for a joint rendition of her classic tune "Jolene."

You can check out a preview of the recording now via Måneskin's Facebook page.

The standard version of Rockstar, which dropped November 17, already includes 30 tracks and features guests such as Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Aerosmith's Steve Tyler, Joan Jett and Elton John.

