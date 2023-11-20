Måneskin shares video for 'RUSH!' deluxe bonus track, "OFF MY FACE"

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin has premiered the video for "OFF MY FACE," a bonus track included on the deluxe version of the band's latest album, RUSH!

The clip captures a performance of the Italian rockers in a tight closeup, and features quick cuts of the band members dancing and vamping for the camera. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The deluxe RUSH!, dubbed RUSH! (ARE U COMING?), was released on November 10. It includes a total of five bonus tracks, four of which — "OFF MY FACE," "VALENTINE," "THE DRIVER" and "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)" — have gotten videos.

The original RUSH! was released in January, and includes the singles "SUPERMODEL" and "THE LONELIEST."

