Misfits announce Texas headlining show

Members Of Legendary Punk Band The Misfits Reunite Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Misfits are headed to the Lone Star State.

The reunited lineup of original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, plus longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, will headline a show in Austin, Texas, on August 10. The bill will also include Suicidal Tendencies, Reverend Horton Heat and Agnostic Front.

In a Facebook post, Misfits tease, "Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness history and see the legendary ORIGINAL MISFITS perform LIVE—while you still can…"

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

Danzig, who'd left Misfits in 1983, rejoined Only in the group in 2016. Over the years, the band has continued to play one-off headlining shows and festival dates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!