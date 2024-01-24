Ministry takes on incels with new 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES' song, "B.D.E."

Ministry has premiered a new song called "B.D.E.," a track off the band's upcoming album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES.

"The incel subsect and general misogynistic tendencies in our society are dangerous yet seem to fly under the radar so we figured it's time to shine a light on it," says frontman Al Jourgensen. "In true Ministry fashion we battle it with sarcasm."

You can listen to "B.D.E." now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube. As you might've guessed, the song's lyrics actually spell out what "B.D.E." stands for.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be released March 1. It also includes the previously released songs "Godd*** White Trash" and "Just Stop Oil."

Ministry will launch a U.S. tour in February.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

