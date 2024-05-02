Mike Shinoda announces deluxe vinyl reissue of 'Post Traumatic' solo album

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Mike Shinoda has announced a deluxe vinyl reissue of his 2018 solo album, Post Traumatic.

The expanded set is due out June 14 and includes the original record alongside two bonus tracks, "Prove You Wrong" and "What the Words Meant."

Shinoda wrote and recorded Post Traumatic following the 2017 death of his Linkin Park bandmate, Chester Bennington. While Shinoda had previously launched the side project Fort MinorPost Traumatic marked the first album he'd released under his own name.

News of the Post Traumatic reissue comes following a report from Billboard that Shinoda and Linkin Park members Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell are considering a reunion tour in 2025, possibly with a new, female vocalist. However, nothing has been officially confirmed or announced.

Linkin Park last performed during their 2017 tribute concert to Bennington.

