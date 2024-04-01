Mike Patton marks 25th anniversary of Ipecac Recordings label

Mike Patton is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his record label, Ipecac Recordings.

The Faith No More frontman co-founded Ipecac alongside Greg Werckman on April 1, 1999, as a way to release new music with his side project Fantômas. In the last 25 years, Ipecac has also released albums by the Patton bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, as well as Melvins and Eagles of Death Metal.

"Ipecac was us realizing we needed to start creating our own universe, where albums that didn't necessarily fit other, more traditional labels, could have a home," Patton says.

In connection with the anniversary, Ipecac is putting out vinyl reissues of three Fantômas albums: 1999's self-titled debut, which was Ipecac's first release, 2001's The Directors Cut and 2005's Suspended Animation.

