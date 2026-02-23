Mike Patton band Tomahawk announces first live shows since 2013

Mike Patton of Tomahawk performs at the Best Buy Theater on June 2, 2013 in New York City. (Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage)

Tomahawk is hitting the road again once more.

The Mike Patton-led band has announced the A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money tour, marking their first live outing in 13 years. The trek, which will also feature Melvins on the bill, runs from July 18 in Nashville to Aug. 15 in Los Angeles.

Presales begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general pubic on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit the site of Tomahawk's record label, Ipecac.com.

Patton formed Tomahawk alongside guitarist Duane Denison of The Jesus Lizard in 1999 following Faith No More's breakup in 1998. The current Tomahawk lineup also includes former Helmet drummer John Stanier and Patton's Mr. Bungle bandmate Trevor Dunn.

Faith No More, meanwhile, hasn't performed live since 2016. They were set to return to the road in 2021, but those dates were canceled due to Patton's mental health.

Patton has since returned to the road with Mr. Bungle and is set to launch a tour in April with his AVTT/PTTN project as well as folk band The Avett Brothers.

