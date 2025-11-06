Mike Patton announces NYC event with AVTT/PTTN project

'AVTT/PTTN' album artwork. (Thirty Tigers/Ramseur Records/Ipecac Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Mike Patton and folk rock band The Avett Brothers have announced an event in New York City celebrating the release of their debut album as AVTT/PTTN.

The Faith No More frontman will be joined by brothers Scott Avett and Seth Avett for a talk and performance on Nov. 25 at The Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture. Comedian Eric André will be the night's moderator.

The event is part of the Grammy Museum's NYC program series. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit GrammyMuseum.org/nyc.

The self-titled debut AVTT/PTTN album drops Nov. 14.

Faith No More, meanwhile, continues to be on hiatus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!