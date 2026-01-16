Michelin-starred restaurants in Houston

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef's personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Houston. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

Musaafer

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Indian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5115 Westheimer Rd., Ste. 3500, Houston, TX, 77056, USA

Tatemó

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Mexican, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4740 Dacoma St., Unit F., Houston, TX, 77092, USA

BCN Taste & Tradition

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Spanish, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4210 Roseland St., Houston, TX, 77006, USA

Le Jardinier Houston

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5500 Main St., Houston, TX, 77004, USA

March

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Creative, Mediterranean Cuisine

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1624 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77006, USA

