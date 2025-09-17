Of Mice & Men shares new teaser ahead of 'Another Miracle' album

Of Mice & Men has shared a new teaser video leading up to the release of their upcoming album, Another Miracle.

The clip, posted to Facebook, shows the band members trapped in four light boxes, and ends with one of them screaming underwater. It's accompanied by Thursday's date, Sept. 18.

Another Miracle is due out Nov. 14. Of Mice & Men has released two songs off the record: the title track, and "Wake Up."

Of Mice & Men will be performing at the upcoming Louder than Life, Aftershock and Warped Tour festivals.

