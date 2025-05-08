Of Mice & Men premieres new single, 'Another Miracle'

Century Media Records
By Josh Johnson

Of Mice & Men has premiered a new single called "Another Miracle."

The track marks the band's debut release with their new label, Century Media Records. You can listen to "Another Miracle" now and watch its video on YouTube.

"Another Miracle" follows Of Mice & Men's 2023 album, Tether.

Along with releasing "Another Miracle," the OM&M family will soon welcome another miracle from frontman Aaron Pauley and his wife, who are expecting their first child together. The baby's impending arrival means that Of Mice & Men won't be able to play Warped Tour Washington D.C. as scheduled, though the rest of their ongoing U.S. tour currently remains unaffected.

