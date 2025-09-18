Of Mice & Men drops new song 'Troubled Water' off upcoming ﻿'Another Miracle﻿' album

'Another Miracle' album artwork. (Century Media Records)
By Josh Johnson

Of Mice & Men has dropped a new song called "Troubled Water," a track off the band's upcoming album, Another Miracle.

Much like Simon & Garfunkel before them, OM&M hopes to build a bridge over troubled water in their song, though they express that through a metalcore ripper instead of a piano ballad.

You can watch the "Troubled Water" video on YouTube.

Another Miracle, the follow-up to 2023's Tether, drops Nov. 14. It includes the previously released single "Wake Up" and the title track.

Of Mice & Men will be performing at the upcoming Louder than Life, Aftershock and Warped Tour festivals.

