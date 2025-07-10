Of Mice & Men announces new album, ﻿'Another Miracle'

Of Mice & Men has announced a new album, Another Miracle.

The metalcore outfit's ninth studio effort is due out Nov. 14. It's the follow-up to 2023's Tether.

Along with the album news, Of Mice & Men has released a new track called "Wake Up" and its video, which you can watch on YouTube. It's the second cut to be released from Another Miracle, following the title track.

You can catch Of Mice & Men live at a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Rocklahoma, Louder than Life, Aftershock and Warped Tour.

