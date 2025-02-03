Of Mice & Men added to Warped Tour, Lamb of God joins Louder than Life lineup

Of Mice & Men has joined the lineup for the 2025 Warped Tour.

The metalcore outfit will play all three locations of the returning festival, taking place June 14-15 in Washington, D.C., July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

Warped Tour has been unveiling its 2025 lineup with daily artist announcements since Jan. 27. Others also on the bill so far include 311, FEVER 333, Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup and Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm.

Visit VansWarpedTour.com for more info.

Another festival announcing its lineup one day at a time is Louder than Life, which has just added Lamb of God to its bill. They join the previously announced Slayer, A Perfect Circle, Mudvayne and Black Veil Brides.

Louder than Life takes place Sept. 18-21 in Louisville, Kentucky. For more info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.

