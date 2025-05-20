Mgk teases new single 'Cliché' off upcoming album

ABC/Jeff Neira
By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is teasing a new single called "Cliché."

The track is due out Friday and will be the first preview of the "Bloody Valentine" artist's next, currently untitled album. You can presave "Cliché" now.

Ahead of its premiere, a snippet of "Cliché" apparently made its way online after mgk was filmed by fans playing the track in his car. Video of the interaction was posted by the outlet Pop Crave, which mgk then reposted.

"I've never had a song leak this way but kind [of] fw it," Kelly writes.

Mgk's most recent album is 2022's Mainstream Sellout. He's since released a number of one-off singles and covers, including the Jelly Roll collaboration "Lonely Road" and a rendition of the Goo Goo Dolls hit "Iris."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

