Mgk speaks on 'FIX UR FACE' lyric supposedly aimed at Yungblud

Mgk and Yungblud perform during the Vans Warped Tour on July 21, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Mgk has opened up regarding a lyric on his new song, "FIX UR FACE," which fans have theorized is about Yungblud.

In the song, mgk raps, "Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars/ Leaving private schools, trying to be outlaws," which has been interpreted as a reference to Yungblud's past role on a Disney Channel show.

The jab might seem surprising, given that mgk and Yungblud have collaborated on multiple songs together, including the single "I Think I'm OKAY" and a cover of Oasis' "Champagne Supernova."

On the latest episode of the Garza Podcast, host Chris Garza of the band Suicide Silence asks mgk about the deal between him and Yungblud.

"When someone's given an opportunity to defend their friend, and they don't, that breaks my heart," mgk replies without using anyone's name or detailing the incident to which he's referring. "Be my friend the same way in public that you are in private."

"Super talented, all that," mgk adds of the unnamed friend. "But what I care about, outside of everything, when the music's over is, like, what do you stand for and what do you stand on?"

"FIX UR FACE," which features Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, is out now.

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