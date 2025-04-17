Mgk sings Green Day's 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' while covering Juice WRLD

Machine Gun Kelly put his spin on Green Day's "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" while covering the song "Empty Out Your Pockets" by the late rapper Juice WRLD.

About halfway through the rendition, mgk starts the chanting the familiar "oh-ohs" from the American Idiot single before launching into its opening verse. He then ends the cover with a guitar solo.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Green Day just played "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" themselves during their headlining set at the first weekend of Coachella. According to Billboard, Green Day's catalog saw an 17% increase in streams following their performance.

You can tune into the Coachella YouTube livestream for Green Day's weekend two set on Saturday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

