Mgk to officially release previously leaked 'times of my life' song

Mgk is set to officially release his previously leaked song "times of my life."

"The song 'times of my life' that yall leaked years ago, that I played before we went on stage every night on this tour, you'll have it January 2nd," the "bloody valentine" artist shares in a social media post.

"Times of my life" dates back to the sessions for mgk's 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall. In a 2020 tweet, mgk said that the song wasn't included on the track list due to a "similarity" between its original hook and an unnamed Tom Petty song, which the estate of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer didn't clear.

Mgk released his latest album, lost americana, in August. He wrapped a tour in support of the record in December, during which he also celebrated the fifth anniversary of Tickets to My Downfall.

The mgk tour will return to the U.S. in May.

