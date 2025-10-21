Mgk begins releasing ﻿'Tickets to My Downfall﻿' vault tracks; performing album on 2025 tour

Mgk has debuted a new song called "no cellphones in rehab," a previously unreleased track originally recorded during the sessions for his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall.

The release of "no cellphones in rehab" celebrates the fifth anniversary of Tickets to My Downfall and is the first of several upcoming album vault recordings. Further tracks will premiere every day this week at 9:25 a.m. PT.

You can watch the "no cellphones in rehab" video, in which mgk possibly references Taylor Swift with a shirt reading "Father Figure," on YouTube.

Mgk will continue to celebrate Tickets to My Downfall on his 2025 North American tour, during which he'll be performing the album in full. The outing kicks off in November.

Tickets to My Downfall marked mgk's turn from rap to pop-punk with singles including "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend." Blink-182's Travis Barker produced and played drums on the album.

Mgk's most recent album is lost americana, which dropped in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

