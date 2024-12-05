Metallica's Robert Trujillo, FNM's Mike Bordin guest on new song from ex-Ozzy guitarist Joe Holmes

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin guests on a new song from ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Joe Holmes.

The track is called "Cross Eyed Stare," and is out now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which features both Trujillo and Bordin, is streaming now on YouTube.

Holmes played in Ozzy's band from 1995 to 2001. During that time, Trujillo and Bordin were also part of the Prince of Darkness' live lineup.

You can also hear Trujillo and Bordin contribute to the new solo album from Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, I Want Blood.

