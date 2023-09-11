Metallica's Robert Trujillo joins old band Suicidal Tendencies during opening set

Metallica's Robert Trujillo took the stage a little early ahead of the band's headlining performance at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium on Saturday, September 9.

The bassist joined his old band Suicidal Tendencies, with whom he played from 1989 to 1995, during their opening set for the show. The onstage collaboration, which also included Trujillo's son Tye, featured a performance of the ST song "I Saw Your Mommy."

"Thank you Metal[l]ica, Phoenix, and Robert for coming on to play 'Saw Your Mommy' with his son Tye!" the "Institutionalized" outfit writes in a Facebook post. "Was [definitely] a night to remember."

Metallica played Phoenix on Saturday after postponing the show from September 3 due to vocalist James Hetfield catching COVID-19. During the rescheduled performance, Metallica sold a poster with the original show's date.

"That just makes it more of a collectible, right?" Metallica says.

Metallica's next show is scheduled for the much-anticipated Power Trip festival, which takes place October 6-8 along with AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Tool.

