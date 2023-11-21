Metallica's Kirk Hammett recreates signature "Greeny" guitar with Epiphone

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Metallica's Kirk Hammett has teamed up with Epiphone to recreate his signature "Greeny" guitar.

"Greeny" is a 1959 Les Paul Standard and is named after its original owner, late Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green. Before it made its way to Hammett's hands, it also at one time belonged to late Thin Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore.

Speaking about the collaboration with Epiphone, Hammett shares, "I think Greeny is a guitar of the people and this is an amazing opportunity for more players to experience the spirit of Greeny."

At $1,499, the Epiphone "Greeny" is a comparatively affordable edition of the guitar. Epiphone's parent company, Gibson, also offers a "Greeny" recreation for $3,199. The Gibson Custom Shop also offers a limited-edition version for a grand total of $19,999, which you may need to be an actual member of Metallica to afford.

For more info on the Epiphone "Greeny," visit Epiphone.com.

