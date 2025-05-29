Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' soundtracks ﻿'College Football 26'﻿ video game trailer

Exit light, and enter the world of College Football 26 with help from Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

The metal icons' signature hit soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming EA Sports video game. It includes clips of Metallica's recording, as well as of crowds singing along.

You can watch the College Football 26 trailer on YouTube. The game is out July 10.

You may recall that "Enter Sandman" is famously used as the entrance song for the Virginia Tech football team. In fact, when Metallica played a concert in Virginia Tech's stadium earlier in May, seismic activity was measured during the moment they performed "Enter Sandman."

Metallica also announced in April that the Division 1 college grand prize winner in their marching band competition would be featured in a future College Football game.

In other "Enter Sandman" news, Megadeth frontman and onetime Metallica member Dave Mustaine feels that it bears a resemblance to a song called "Tapping into the Emotional Void" by the band Excel. The Excel song came out in 1989, two years before "Enter Sandman" premiered in 1991.

"Pretty similar," Mustaine says in an interview with the Shawn Ryan Show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.