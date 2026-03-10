Metallica thanks fans for 'incredible' response to Sphere residency: 'We are so appreciative and grateful'

Metallica has shared a statement thanking fans following the announcement of their Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

"We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas," Metallica writes in an Instagram post. "We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week."

Metallica originally announced eight dates for the residency beginning in October. The number of shows now sits at 24 and stretches into March 2027.

As for any more Sphere dates, Metallica says, "At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future."

"In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth," Metallica says. "We're working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around."

