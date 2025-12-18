Metallica teases collaboration with SF art center

By Josh Johnson

Metallica is teasing a collaboration with the Haight Street Art Center in the band's hometown of San Francisco.

The metal legends have shared a Facebook post featuring a mash-up of Metallica and Haight Street Art Center's logos alongside the date fall 2026.

"Coming Next Fall...," the caption reads.

Along with unveiling a possible Metallica art exhibition, the band's 2026 plans include another European leg of their ongoing M72 world tour, which kicks off in May.

