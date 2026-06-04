Metallica sets a new attendance record with M72 show in Bologna

Metallica has broken another attendance record.

The band's concert Wednesday night at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, broke an attendance record with over 47,000 fans in attendance.

According to Metallica's post on Instagram, it was actually the sixth record-breaking crowd on the current leg of their M72 World tour.

“With five record-breaking crowds already on this leg of #M72, the Italian branch of the #MetallicaFamily knew what was at stake… and they definitely delivered,” the band wrote. “Thank you so much for making #M72Bologna a night to remember!"

Metallica next brings their M72 world tour to Budapest on June 11. The European/U.K. leg of the trek wraps with a no repeat weekend, July 3 and 5 in London.

The band will then return to the U.S. to kick off their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere on Oct. 1.

A complete list of dates can be found at Metallica.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.