Metallica sets attendance record in Berlin

Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica set a new record in Berlin, Germany, over the weekend.

The band revealed on Instagram that their Saturday concert at Olympiastadion set the record for the biggest show ever at the venue, with an audience of over 94,000 people.

“Night after night, city after city, the #MetallicaFamily is bringing it!” the band wrote on social media.

According to The Berliner, Metallica broke the record previously held by U2, who played to about 90,000 people in 2009 on their 360° Tour.

Metallica is currently on the latest leg of their M72 world tour. Their next show is June 3 in Bologna, Italy. The tour wraps with a no repeat weekend, July 3 and 5 in London.

The band will then return to the U.S. to kick off their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere on Oct. 1.

A complete list of dates can be found at Metallica.com.

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