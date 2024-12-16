Metallica offers covers, live debuts and rarities at their 2024 Helping Hands benefit

Metallica headlined their 2024 Helping Hands benefit Friday at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, treating fans to two sets — one acoustic, one electric — filled with live debuts, covers, rarities and more.

According to setlist.fm, the acoustic set included the first performance of the Reload track "Low Man's Lyric" since 1998, as well as the Diamond Head cover "Helpless." It also featured live debuts of a cover of Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Away From Home" and the 72 Sessions track "If Darkness Had a Son," with the set ending with an acoustic version of "Nothing Else Matters."

The seven-song electric set featured the first performance of "The Unforgiven II" since 2015, along with a new arrangement of "Fuel," off their album Reload, and the Kill 'Em All track "Hit The Lights," featuring a guest appearance by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament.

The concert was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and also featured performances by Sammy Hagar with his The Best of All Worlds tour band, and musical duo SistaStrings. It is set to premiere on YouTube Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

"Thank you to everyone who made #HelpingHands2024 a night to remember!" Metallica shared on Instagram, shouting out all the performers, as well as the sponsors.

"But most of all, massive thanks to the #MetallicaFamily- each one of you who filled @youtubetheater with your love and energy," they added. "We can't wait to bring the show to the rest of the world next week!"

