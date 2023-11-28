Metallica joins 2024 Hellfest lineup

By Josh Johnson

France's 2024 Hellfest has gotten more hellish with the addition of Metallica.

The metal legends have joined the lineup as a headliner, as has Avenged Sevenfold. Previously announced artists on the bill includes Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, Megadeth, Royal Blood and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson.

Other new Hellfest additions are Tom Morello, Corey Taylor and Mr. Bungle.

Hellfest 2024 takes place June 27-30. For more info, visit Hellfest.fr.

