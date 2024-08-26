Metallica fans are still turning down free Snake Pit passes

During the first U.S. leg of their M72 tour in 2023, Metallica uploaded a video of fans being offered free passes to the exclusive Snake Pit section of the crowd, only to turn them down without realizing what they were saying no to. A year later, it appears people haven't learned their lesson.

In a sequel video filmed during their current U.S. leg, a Metallica employee walks around the venue trying to give away Snake Pit wristbands, which give fans access to the part of the crowd right next to the stage. Some people skeptically accepted, while others just flat out ignored the offer. A number of fans, though, recognized the Snake Pit passes immediately and took them with great excitement.

"Just a reminder that if someone approaches you with Snake Pit passes... take them!" Metallica says.

Metallica's tour continues Friday in Seattle.

