Metallica details eighth year of Metallica Scholars Initiative

Metallica has announced the details for the eighth year of the band's Metallica Scholars Initiative with their All Within My Hands charity foundation.

The program, which supports workforce education for community and technical college students, will distribute a grant of over $3.3 million to over 90 schools. The 2026 campaign also includes the first international Metallica Scholars partner, the Capital City College Group in the U.K.

"This thing started as a dream," frontman James Hetfield says in a statement. "Now our program is changing lives. To expand our impact on a global scale and support even more students is so rewarding."

He continues, "We're so proud of all the Metallica Scholars who have come through it and all the ones who will participate in it. It's humbling to know we've been part of the journey of thousands of trade professionals doing good, hard work in the world."

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org/metallica-scholars.

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