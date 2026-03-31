Metallica announces $125K donation to Hawaii flood relief

Metallica has announced a donation of $125,000 through the band's All Within My Hands charity foundation toward flood relief efforts in Hawaii.

"Hawaii is facing the worst flooding it's seen in more than two decades, leaving the islands suffering an estimated US$1B in damage statewide," reads a statement from All Within My Hands. "The subtropical weather systems—called kona lows near Hawaii—siphoned moisture from the tropics, fueling slow-moving thunderstorms with torrential, destructive rains. The soil became saturated, and the rivers surged to record levels as the rains continued."

"So far, hundreds of homes in O'ahu have sustained damage, in addition to millions of dollars in damage to farms across the island," the statement continues. "As many as 115,000 O'ahu residents faced power outages in the storm's aftermath. While the heaviest rains have passed, flash floods remain possible in the coming days."

Among the people affected by the floods is actor and Hawaii native Jason Momoa, who's been assisting with local organizations.

"AWMH is proud to join Jason and the many organizations and individuals working to provide critical relief and recovery assistance to the islands," the foundation says.

For more info and to donate yourself, you can visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

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