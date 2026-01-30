Metal or not, Grammy nominee Sleep Token is 'good for the genre,' says Trivium guitarist

Since breaking out in 2025 with their album Even in Arcadia, the debate continues to rage on about whether Sleep Token is actually metal. Well, the Grammys certainly think so, nominating the Sleep Token song "Emergence" for best metal performance.

But you don't have to take the Grammys' word for it. During their set at the 2025 Bloodstock festival, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy firmly planted his flag in the "Sleep Token is metal" ground, while also declaring his own band the "kings of metal." Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu agrees, but thinks that no matter what you call Sleep Token, the metal community is winning.

"Regardless of what you think, if you think they're metal or think they're not, they're doing good for the genre," Beaulieu tells ABC Audio.

Beaulieu feels that Sleep Token is leading the charge for newer rock and metal bands puncturing the mainstream in recent years.

"For a long time there wasn't very many new artists in the rock and metal genre that were breaking into the mainstream, getting attention in that sense," Beaulieu says. "The last couple years, it's good to have bands that are carrying the hard rock/metal genre tag into the mainstream world."

Beaulieu became even more convinced of Sleep Token's power after seeing them live on their sold-out 2025 arena tour.

"It was great to see all those fans coming out for rock and metal," Beaulieu says. "It's good s***. ... It's a very healthy time for rock and metal right now."

Sleep Token is also up for best rock song at the 2026 Grammys with "Caramel." The show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

