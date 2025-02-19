Memphis May Fire shares new '﻿﻿Shapeshifter'﻿ song, 'The Other Side'

Memphis May Fire has shared a new song called "The Other Side," a track off the band's upcoming album, Shapeshifter.

"'The Other Side' is about resilience in the face of despair," says vocalist Matty Mullins. "It's for anyone who's ever felt trapped in their own pain, unsure if they'll ever break through. But there's always something beyond the darkness, another side to the pain, a breakthrough waiting to happen."

He adds, "This song is a reminder that even in our lowest moments, we're not alone, and the light is closer than we think."

You can listen to "The Other Side" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Shapeshifter drops March 28. It also includes the single "Hell Is Empty."

Memphis May Fire will launch a U.S. tour in April.

