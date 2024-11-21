Memphis May Fire details upcoming 'Shapeshifter' album

Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Memphis May Fire has announced a new album called Shapeshifter.

The eighth studio effort from the "Make Believe" metallers arrives March 28. It's the follow-up to 2022's Remade in Misery.

Shapeshifter includes the previously released songs "Chaotic," "Infection," "Paralyzed," "Hell Is Empty" and "Necessary Evil." Memphis May Fire has also just released the album's title track.

"'Shapeshifter' reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to confront the masks we wear," says vocalist Matty Mullins. "This track, and the entire album, is about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It's a journey through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find what's genuine in a world full of pretense."

Mullins adds, "We wanted 'Shapeshifter' to embody that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see what's real."

Memphis May Fire will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Here's the Shapeshifter track list:
"Chaotic" 
"Infection"
"Overdose"
"Paralyzed" 
"Hell Is Empty"
"Necessary Evil"
"The Other Side"
"Shapeshifter"
"Versus"
"Love Is War"

