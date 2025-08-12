Memphis May Fire announces fall US tour

Singer Matty Mullins of Anberlin and Memphis May Fire performs onstage during day 2 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 27, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Memphis May Fire has announced a fall U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, Shapeshifter.

The headlining outing kicks off Nov. 17 in Pensacola, Florida, and wraps up Dec. 16 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It follows MMF's spring tour, which ran from April to May.

"The first leg of the Shapeshifter Tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going," says vocalist Matty Mullins. "We can't wait to see y'all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first."

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MemphisMayFire.com.

Shapeshifter was released in March.

