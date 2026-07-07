Memorial dedicated to late Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds unveiled in Atlanta

Brent Hinds from Mastodon performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 25, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

A memorial in remembrance of late Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has been unveiled in the band's hometown of Atlanta.

The piece includes photos of Hinds alongside a dedication reading, "In loving memory of Brent Hinds ... You are loved and missed by so many!"

It also includes a silhouette of a motorcycle rider and encourages you to "Look twice! Save a life!"

Mastodon posted a video of the memorial on their Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, "The people of Atlanta showing love for Brent."

Hinds, who parted ways with Mastodon in March 2025, died in a motorcycle accident in August 2025. He was 51.

Mastodon has continued with new guitarist Nick Johnston and released a new song in June dedicated to Hinds called "Your Ghost Again."

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