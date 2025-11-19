Members of Shinedown, Halestorm & Collective Soul playing tribute concert to late Philly DJ

Zach Myers and Brent Smith of Shinedown perform during the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour at Smoothie King Center on May 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Shinedown's Brent Smith and Zach Myers, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger, and Collective Soul's Ed Roland are taking part in a tribute concert to late Philadelphia DJ Pierre Robert.

The concert, dubbed A Show of Life, takes place Dec. 17 at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

"Ed will be returning to Philadelphia to honor the life and legacy of his dear friend Pierre Robert at A Show of Life, alongside an incredible lineup of artists who loved Pierre just as much as he did," Collective Soul writes in an Instagram post.

Visit TheFillmorePhilly.com for more info.

Robert died in October at age 70.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.