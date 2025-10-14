Members of Mastodon, Alice in Chains & more to perform at Metal Allegiance concert

Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs during LEVITATION Festival at the Palmer Events Center on September 26, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Mastodon's Troy Sanders and Alice in Chains' William DuVall are among the artists set to perform alongside the band Metal Allegiance at a concert taking place Jan. 22, 2026, in Anaheim, California.

Metal Allegiance features former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and bassist/songwriter Mark Menghi.

Other guests at the concert will include Testament vocalist Chuck Billy, Slayer guitarist Gary Holt and former Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle.

"This is THE metal show to kickoff the New Year right!" Ellefson says. "This is where metal unites to get 2026 going around all things metal. We look forward to seeing you there for an annual metal summit called Metal Allegiance!"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

