Members of I Prevail, Hollywood Undead & more join Stowaways lineup for 2026 ShipRocked

Eric Vanlerberghe of I Prevail performs at PNC Music Pavilion on August 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Halestorm And I Prevail In Concert - Charlotte, NC

The ShipRocked concert cruise has announced the 2026 lineup for its all-star Stowaways house band.

The artists taking part include I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman; Hollywood Undead's Charlie Scene, Funny Man and J-Dog; Atreyu's Brandon Saller; Ice Nine Kills guitarist Rick Armellino; former Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle; and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Bumblefoot.

ShipRocked 2026 sets sail from Miami on Jan. 25 and will make stops in the private cruise port of Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key and Nassau in The Bahamas before returning Jan. 31.

Halestorm and Motionless in White will headline.

