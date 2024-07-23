Melvins' King Buzzo & Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn premiere "Eat the Spray" video

By Josh Johnson

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne has released a new video under his King Buzzo moniker alongside Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn.

The clip accompanies the pair's joint track "Eat the Spray" and is full of animated insects, creepy smiles and other unsettling imagery. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"I love this video!" Osborne says. "Probably the best video I've ever been involved with."

A 12-inch vinyl featuring "Eat the Spray" will be available on Osborne and Dunn's upcoming acoustic tour, which launches Aug. 1 in Pioneertown, California.

