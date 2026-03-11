Melissa Auf der Maur to guest on Billy Corgan's ﻿'The Magnificent Others'﻿ podcast

Melissa Auf der Maur performs at Highline Ballroom on March 3, 2011 in New York City. (Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Melissa Auf der Maur will be the next guest on Billy Corgan's podcast, The Magnificent Others.

The episode will premiere on March 17, the same day the former Hole bassist, who also briefly played with Corgan in The Smashing Pumpkins, releases her memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry.

"The two revisit their time together in The Smashing Pumpkins, while reflecting on their origins in the alternative rock scene and the personal stories that inspired Auf der Maur’s memoir," a press release says of the conversation.

Along with putting out a book, Auf der Maur will be playing shows with former bandmate Courtney Love. After teasing the shows as a "tour," Love clarified a Hole reunion is still not happening.

