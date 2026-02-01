Megadeth's farewell album debuts at #1 on the '﻿Billboard﻿' 200

Megadeth is certainly going out with a bang.

The thrash veterans' final album has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, giving Dave Mustaine and company their first-ever leader on the all-genre chart. The self-titled record moved a total of 73,000 equivalent album units, 69,000 of which were traditional album sales, marking Megadeth's biggest sales week since releasing Risk in 1999.

"After 40 years of delivering Megadeth music, playing shows around the world, I have nothing but gratitude at this moment," Mustaine says in a statement. "Finding out that our last Megadeth record is also our first #1 only further validates my will to go out on top."

The album Megadeth includes a version of "Ride the Lightning," originally by Mustaine's former band, Metallica.

Along with releasing their final album, Megadeth plans to embark on a multiyear farewell tour. Dates so far include a North American run with Iron Maiden launching in August.

